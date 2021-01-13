HyperX Sponsorship of Iconic Las Vegas Arena Reinforces Commitment to Gaming Experiences and Creating Community

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., and Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), today announced the renewal of their exclusive naming rights agreement for Allied Esports’ global flagship property, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, located at the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

Per the multiyear deal, HyperX will continue to receive prominent branding and signage inside and outside of the venue, as well as across all arena promotions, content and social media platforms. HyperX and Allied Esports will continue to partner on a variety of co-branded experiences and events at the arena focused on growing their gaming and esports communities.

“HyperX is excited to retain the naming rights sponsorship of the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas as a sign of our commitment and dedication to esports and the gaming community,” said Daniel Kelley, director of marketing, HyperX. “Allied Esports is a key partner for us, proving their ability to be a best-in-class esports destination, and we look forward to continued success with them.”

As the premier esports venue and production facility in North America, the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has become a global destination for esports fans, professional players, streamers and influencers, event organizers, publishers and teams. Since opening in March 2018, when it was named the Esports Business Summit’s Venue of the Year, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has hosted more than 500 events, including industry icons like League of Legends All-Star and Capcom Cup. Furthermore, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas welcomed more than 300,000 visitors in 2019.

With its unique modular design, elevated main stage, two-story LED video wall and one-of-a-kind HyperX Hype Tunnel, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas is the ultimate setting for players to test and showcase their skills. The arena’s weekly tournaments and broadcasts, including Frags featuring Fortnite and Saturday Night Speedway featuring Mario Kart 8, draw competitors from across the west coast and have become a benchmark for community events and grassroots growth for up-and-coming players.

In addition to its world-class gaming hospitality, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas’s versatile production capabilities continue to be at the center of many online esports and entertainment productions throughout the world.

“HyperX has been an incredible naming rights partner for our flagship property, bringing authenticity and credibility to the most recognized esports venue and production facility in the world,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We are thrilled to extend this landmark alliance as we work together to continue delivering exciting experiences and content for customers and partners alike.”

Also designated as the Official Peripheral Partner of HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, HyperX will continue to provide gaming headsets, keyboards, mice and mouse pads, and USB microphones for esports tournaments, special events, and daily play.

As CES 2021, the largest technology show in the US, goes to an online format this year, HyperX is preparing for positive and healthy gaming in 2021 by continued sponsorship of the arena frequented by gaming fans and global visitors experiencing gaming in a premium environment.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.