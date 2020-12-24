Play WRC 9 Online and get a chance to Win a $6k Anonimo Watch

eRacing News
Thursday, Dec 24 38
Play WRC 9 Online and get a chance to Win a $6k Anonimo Watch

For the drivers! During the holidays, NACON, KT Racing studio, WRC Promoter and the watchmaking company Anonimo launch the Anonimo Christmas Challenge – an original challenge in WRC 9, the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship. From December 24 to December 30, the most talented players will have a chance to win an Anonimo watch worth 5000 euros through a special IN-GAME competition, open to all on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Epic Games Store.
 
A partner of the WRC 2020, the italian manufacturer Anonimo collaborates to offer one of the most luxurious watches, featuring the Championship’s colours: the Anonimo Militare WRC Edition, worth 5000 euros. To take their chance to lay their hand on this jewel, players will have to contend through 2x2 special stages from the Rally Finland, in the most extreme weather conditions.
 
 

Loop 1 :
 
Finland – Arvaja Reverse
Finland – Laukka		 Loop 2 :
 
Finland - Arvaja
Finland – Laukka Reverse

See you tomorrow in WRC 9 for the Anonimo Christmas Challenge!

 

WRC 9 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Tire Rack Returns to Headline New Road to Indy iRacing eSeries
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top