Play WRC 9 Online and get a chance to Win a $6k Anonimo Watch

For the drivers! During the holidays, NACON, KT Racing studio, WRC Promoter and the watchmaking company Anonimo launch the Anonimo Christmas Challenge – an original challenge in WRC 9, the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship. From December 24 to December 30, the most talented players will have a chance to win an Anonimo watch worth 5000 euros through a special IN-GAME competition, open to all on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Epic Games Store.



A partner of the WRC 2020, the italian manufacturer Anonimo collaborates to offer one of the most luxurious watches, featuring the Championship’s colours: the Anonimo Militare WRC Edition, worth 5000 euros. To take their chance to lay their hand on this jewel, players will have to contend through 2x2 special stages from the Rally Finland, in the most extreme weather conditions.





Loop 1 :



Finland – Arvaja Reverse

Finland – Laukka Loop 2 :



Finland - Arvaja

Finland – Laukka Reverse



See you tomorrow in WRC 9 for the Anonimo Christmas Challenge!

WRC 9 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.