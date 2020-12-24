Tire Rack Returns to Headline New Road to Indy iRacing eSeries

TireRack.com, America’s largest independent tire tester and consumer-direct source for tires, wheels and performance accessories, will once again lend its support to headline a third virtual racing series for competitors on the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires driver development ladder. Slated to kick off on January 13, the TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries Presented by Cooper Tires will feature six weekly rounds leading up to the start of the 2021 racing season.

“We are thankful to Tire Rack for once again taking on an entitlement role with our eSeries,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “They were a great partner in our second series and we look forward to building on that relationship. Enabling our competitors virtual track time together as we prepare for the opening of our 2021 season helps initiate and rekindle relationships while providing valuable training that transfers to real race tracks. We are excited to launch the TireRack.com eSeries in a few short weeks.”

The TireRack.com eSeries will virtually take competitors to a mix of road, street and oval circuits which include Road America, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Iowa Speedway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and World Wide Technology Raceway. All rounds will take place on Wednesdays at 7:00 pm EST.

Professionally produced by Xtrememotorsports with technical support from Ricmotech eRacing Management, the commentary team will again be led by Rob Howden, Series Development Director and Official Voice of the Road to Indy.

Drivers in Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship will compete aboard the simulated Tatuus PM-18 – the official car of Indy Pro 2000 – which launched on iRacing in June of this year. Initial prizes on offer include a champion’s cash prize of $2,000, $1,000 for second and $500 for third. In addition, the champion will earn one hour of sim time at every race on the 2021 calendar provided by SimMetric Driver Performance Labs, the Official Sim Partner of the Road to Indy which has a mobile simulator presence at all events.

“While the racing may be virtual, the competition and prizes are real and beneficial for all the competitors that take part in the TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries Presented by Cooper Tires,” said Matt Edmonds, Executive Vice President of TireRack.com. “As the drivers look forward to the return of wheel-to-wheel racing in 2021 on Cooper tires they, like us here at TireRack.com, understand the importance of having the right tires for the Road to Indy.”

Fans can follow the action on a series of outlets including the Cooper Tire Facebook page, the Road to Indy TV website and App, ApexRacingTV’s YouTube and Facebook, and the series’ respective Facebook platforms. In addition, live coverage will be carried by REV TV Canada.

The final round of the TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries Presented by Cooper Tires will lead into the annual Spring Training for all three series the following week at Homestead-Miami Speedway followed by the season-opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg March 5-7 in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.