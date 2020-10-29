eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series to Crown 2020 Champion

After an extraordinary year for iRacing and NASCAR, the 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series season will culminate at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on Monday, November 2 at 9 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com/live. One driver will be crowned series champion and take home their share of the $300,000 prize pool – $100,000 – the largest single prize payout in series history.

When the checkered flag fell on Tuesday night at virtual Texas Motor Speedway, four drivers secured a Championship 4 spot for virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway through either playoff victories or points over the first three playoff races. This year’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Championship 4 drivers are as follows:

Michael Conti, #8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (Texas winner)

Ryan Luza, #53 Williams Esports Ford

Nick Ottinger, #25 William Byron Esports Chevrolet (Kansas winner)

Bobby Zalenski, #83 Virtual Racing School Chevrolet (Charlotte Roval winner)

“We look forward to crowning the 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series champion, concluding one of our most successful years of esports competition to date,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “As a result of iRacing’s leadership and collaboration this season, our traditional esports series and the world’s most elite sim racers commanded increased attention from fans globally.”

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make a special guest appearance during the championship broadcast. The series will return to NBCSN this year with a one-hour condensed broadcast of the top moments from the championship race on Sunday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET, directly after the real-world NASCAR Cup Series champion is crowned at Phoenix Raceway.

“This year’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series has been the most exciting eNASCAR season yet,” said iRacing president Tony Gardner. “This year’s playoff drivers have been pushing hard for an opportunity to make it into the Championship 4, and the ones who have made it will all make for a worthy champion if they can get it done. Last year’s finale came down to the final turn and run to the finish line, and we expect no different this time around. We’re also thankful to both NASCAR and NBC Sports for their support, especially as we bring the exciting highlights of the championship race back to NBCSN after the real-world Cup Series finale.”

After increasing the overall series purse to $100,000 in 2019, this year’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will award that same amount to the champion as part of a total prize pool of over $300,000, the largest in iRacing history. The world’s top sim racers have battled through an exciting season that kicked off at Daytona International Speedway in February, continued alongside the debut of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in the spring, and has powered down the stretch with compelling battles to make, and stay in, the playoffs through the late summer and early fall.

The quartet will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway, home of last year’s thrilling photo finish where Zack Novak claimed the championship over Keegan Leahy, with the top finisher earning the title on Monday night. Following the race, the champion will undertake a virtual media tour building up to Sunday night’s NBCSN telecast.

For more information on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series and to watch past series races, visit www.eNASCAR.com. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iracing.com.

NASCAR PR