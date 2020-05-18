Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course Triple Crown Pro 4 Open Coming This Saturday

The 2020 Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course Triple Crown will draw to a close this weekend with the inaugural Pro 4 Open from Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. The final event of the Triple Crown is expected to welcome well over 40 drivers to the track this Saturday, with coverage beginning at 6PM ET/3PM PT at facebook.com/JimBeaver15 and across various industry Facebook pages as well as YouTube and Twitch.

“I’m really excited to come full circle with the Triple Crown and head back to the virtual Wild Horse Pass in Arizona, where it all started over a month ago,” explained Jim Beaver. “We’ve welcomed some of the biggest names in motorsports, sim racing, and off-road over our past events, with close to 300,000 viewers so far. I think the finale is going to complete what has been an industry defining series and I can’t thank everyone enough who has supported it.”

Born out of the success of April’s inaugural eShort Course World Cup presented by General Tire, a four-race sampler of iRacing’s short course trucks and tracks, the eShort Course Triple Crown continued last Saturday with Pro 2 trucks taking on WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Coming from 18th place on the final grid, Brandyn Proudfoot made the winning pass on NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas in the iconic Corkscrew with two laps to go to score a $300 cash prize and set of General Tires.

The same race format returns this weekend at Wild Horse Pass, with crossover superstars, off-road standouts, and the top short course sim racers in the world set to return to the Pro 4 truck for the first time since the World Cup. The top eight drivers from each race, plus promoter’s options, will take on a main event for their share of cash and prizes valued at over $2,500. The winner will once again take home $300 in cash and a brand new set of General Tires.

Big Green Egg will expand its support of the eShort Course Triple Crown by offering a special prize for the crossover drivers competing in the event. The top crossover finisher in the Pro 4 Open feature will receive a Big Green Egg grille, putting more than just bragging rights on the line for the pavement racing professionals and celebrity drivers who dare take on both real and virtual short course racers on their own playing field.

The roster of professional drivers and sim racers is expected to expand well beyond the 40 that showed up to compete last weekend. 10-time United States stage rally champion David Higgins and 2018 US rallycross Lites champion Conner Martell are expected to join a field that includes names like Baja 1000 champion Alan Ampudia, Mint 400 champion Justin Lofton, NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, NHRA legend Ron Capps, multi-time short course champion Corry Weller, and budding superstars Seth Quintero, Eliott Watson, Mia Chapman, and Mickey Thomas.

Drivers that have competed in the Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course Triple Crown, or have announced their intent to compete in this weekend’s finale, include:

Alan Ampudia, defending Baja 1000 winner

Ronnie Anderson, LOORRS Pro Lite and Polaris RZR factory driver

Greg Biffle, NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series champion

Cabot Bigham, US rallycross Supercar driver and Lites champion

Ron Capps, NHRA Funny Car champion

Andrew Carlson, COR Pro 4 and Pro 2 driver

Mia Chapman, BITD UTV Production driver

Conor Daly, NTT IndyCar Series driver

Mitchell deJong, rallycross and short course champion and iRX World Champion

Broc Dickerson, Class 1 driver

Darren Hardesty, 3-time LOORRS Pro Buggy champion

David Higgins, 10-time US stage rally champion

Mikey Lawrence, Trophy Truck driver

Corbin Leaverton, Polaris RZR factory driver

Justin Lofton, 3-time Mint 400 winner

Conner Martell, US rallycross Lites champion

Tyler Menninga, “Grave Digger” monster truck driver

Travis Pastrana, action sports icon and 5-time US stage rally champion

Cameron Pedersen, eShort Course World Cup champion

Travis PeCoy, US rallycross Supercar driver

Christopher Polvoorde, Pro Lite champion

Brandyn Proudfoot, eShort Course Triple Crown Pro 2 winner

Seth Quintero, BITD UTV Production champion and Polaris RZR factory driver

Chad Reed, 2-time Supercross champion

Alexander Rossi, Indianapolis 500 champion

Joe Sylvester, “Bad Habit” monster truck driver

Mickey Thomas, LOORRS Pro Lite driver

Ryan Vargas, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver

Eliott Watson, LOORRS Pro Lite driver

Corry Weller, two-time defending Turbo UTV champion