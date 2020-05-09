Stewart-Haas eSports: North Wilkesboro Invitational Race Report

• This was Harvick’s fourth appearance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. His ninth-place finish bettered his previous best result of 12th, earned April 26 at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

• This was Bowyer’s sixth appearance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. His best finish was 11th, earned twice (March 29 at virtual Texas Motor Speedway and April 5 at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway).

• This was Custer’s third eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race. His best finish was 12th, earned May 3 at virtual Dover International Speedway.

• This was also Almirola’s third eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race. Like Custer, he scored his best finish at Dover (10th).

• Virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway marked the final race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series was a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. With the sports world on hiatus due to the coronavirus, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series existed in place of actual NASCAR events. The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series was an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of past and present racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series.