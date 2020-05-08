FOX NASCAR iRacing Brings Back North Wilkesboro

JJ Watt, Chase Rice and Cassi Mitchell Smith serve as prerace dignitaries for Saturday’s FOX NASCAR iRACING event from historic, virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina via video from their respective homes.

Watt, Houston Texans star defensive end and host of the upcoming FOX game show, ULTIMATE TAG (premiering Wednesday, May 20, at 9:00 PM ET), gives the command to start engines on Saturday, May 9, for NASCAR’s anticipated return to North Wilkesboro, the seventh and final scheduled eNASCAR iRACING Pro Invitational Series race (3:00 PM ET on FOX*, FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Rice, country music artist and former NASCAR pit crew member, performs the national anthem. With more than 1.7 million albums sold and more than 1.3 billion total streams to his credit, Rice is poised to release The Album Part II on May 15. Coupled with The Album Part I, the record follows his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, which featured chart-topper “Eyes on You,” Rice’s first No. 1 as an artist.

Mitchell Smith, wife of Speedway Motorsports President Marcus Smith, offers the invocation from Charlotte Motor Speedway prior to the start of the North Wilkesboro event. Mother to Graham and Gracie, Mitchell Smith is extremely active with Speedway Children’s Charities.

FOX Sports PR