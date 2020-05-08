eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Coverage Resources and News & Notes - Virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Next Race: North Wilkesboro 160

The Place: Virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway

The Date: Saturday, May 9

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (where available and subject to change), FS1 and FOX Sports App

Distance: 160 laps

Friday Night Thunder

The Place: Virtual Martinsville Speedway

The Date: Friday, May 8

The Time: 8 p.m. ET

Online: enascar.com/live, NASCAR’s YouTube Channel

Distance: Four heat races – 10 laps each; one LCQ – 15 laps; Main Event – 125 laps

Wrapping up the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at North Wilkesboro

With one more weekend until NASCAR returns to the real track, drivers and fans are continuing to turn to the virtual world of iRacing to see some of the best racing competition around.

This weekend’s race at the historic virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway wraps up the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to action on May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports teamed up to deliver the first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event, the Dixie Vodka 150, at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway after all national pro sports were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic several weeks back. The event produced a wild finish that saw Denny Hamlin just barely beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the line. Fans responded with an overwhelming reaction setting records in eSports viewership, and as a result FOX Sports committed to covering the remainder of the eNASCAR iRacing season.

The second eNASCAR iRacing event took place at virtual Texas Motor Speedway and again was a success with the fans. Longtime iRacing veteran and rising NASCAR star Timmy Hill won the race with an aggressive move on William Byron to take the win.

The third race of the Pro Invitational Series was at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, where iRacing veteran William Byron showed off his talents dominating the event and taking the checkered flag. Next, the series went to virtual Richmond Raceway, where Byron once again took the checkered flag and won back-to-back races. The virtual race at Talladega Superspeedway was won by Alex Bowman and last weekend’s race at virtual Dover International Speedway was won by Byron. In total Byron leads the series with three wins.

This Saturday, May 9, the series heads to virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway for the series finale the North Wilkesboro 160 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX (where available and subject to change), FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

History of North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway in Wilkes County, North Carolina, has a wide and renowned history in NASCAR dating back to 1949. The last time the venue hosted a NASCAR national series race was in 1996 when NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon won the NASCAR Cup Series event before the track closed.

The .625-mile short track was built in 1946 and became a North Carolina racing staple while hosting 93 NASCAR Cup Series races. The inaugural race, the 1949 Wilkes 200 on October 16, was won by Bob Flock. The track was known for being one of the fastest short-tracks in racing and in the 1950’s speeds reached up to 73 mph.

The track’s unique layout featured an uphill backstretch and downhill frontstretch with 14 degrees of banking in the turns and three degrees of banking on the straightaways.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty led the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at North Wilkesboro Speedway with 15 victories. NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip led the series in poles at North Wilkesboro Speedway with nine.

Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. led a group of drivers and NASCAR broadcasters in an effort to clean the track surface at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The cleaning allowed iRacing to scan and map the historic venue.

Among those that helped Earnhardt clean the speedway were Speedway Motorsports Inc. president Marcus Smith, iRacing executive vice president and executive producer Steve Myers, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Myatt Snider, NBC Sports’ Rick Allen and Marty Snider, William Byron’s spotter Tab Boyd, and Austin Dillon’s spotter Andy Houston.

This weekend will mark the debut of North Wilkesboro Speedway virtually and will feature 28 drivers, including Earnhardt.

Aric Almirola’s Mother’s Day iRacing paint scheme

In honor of Mother’s Day weekend, Aric Almirola will run a paint scheme that his wife Janice colored using the Stewart-Haas Racing coloring sheets. Janice was coloring with their children a few weeks ago when she told Aric that her coloring page would be a cool paint scheme. So as a surprise, Aric requested that Smithfield and his team run her paint scheme on Mother’s Day weekend. When the No. 10 Ford hits the track on Saturday for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series North Wilkesboro 160 at virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App), Janice’s blue and pink paint scheme with “Happy Mother’s Day” on the front will be seen by everyone watching. You can check out Aric’s video here.

Friday Night Thunder at virtual Martinsville Speedway

With such a big response from competitors to join the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, NASCAR and iRacing introduced Saturday Night Thunder in the beginning of April to allow drivers from all series to compete on the platform during the real-time racing postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This weekend the event returns, but this time the action will take place on Friday night, at virtual Martinsville Speedway.

The Friday Night Thunder entry list includes drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

There will be single-car qualifying to set the heat race grids. From there, the format will feature four 10-lap heat races to set the first 24 spots for the main feature.

Then, there will be one 15-lap last chance qualifier to fill out the six remaining spots in the 30-car field.

The event will be live streamed at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 8, on enascar.com/live, and on NASCAR’s YouTube channel.

The main event will be a 125-lap feature that will allow for one reset, with manual cautions and three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

The format will be as follows (all times ET):

7 p.m.: One-hour practice session

8 p.m.: Stream starts on eNASCAR.com/NASCAR YouTube Channel

8:05 p.m.: Three-minute, two-lap single-car qualifying session. Sets the starting grid for the heats.

8:08 p.m.:

Heat 1 starts. All heats will be 10 laps with no cautions and one reset. There will be four heats and 26 cars will advance.

Heats will set the starting grid for main race with a field of 26 cars.

Heats will be followed by a 15-lap last chance qualifier with six drivers advancing to the main event (30-car field).

Main event will be 125 laps with manual cautions and one reset. There will also be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

Saturday’s run of show and race format

Saturday’s North Wilkesboro 160 will wrap up the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series as NASCAR is set to resume racing next weekend at Darlington Raceway. This weekend’s iRacing event will feature a two-lap, single-car qualifying session with the top 10 inverted to set the grid for the main feature event.

The main race will be a total of 160 laps with double-file restarts and lapped cars will go to the rear. There will be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish, if necessary. The field will consist of a 28-driver entry list. The top-three finishers from Dover (William Byron, Christopher Bell and Timmy Hill) will be relegated to the back of the starting lineup and will not make a qualifying attempt.

Drivers will be allowed one reset this week at virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway with manual cautions. If a car is damaged, drivers must drive back to their pit stall and come to a complete stop. This will automatically apply the fast repair and give the driver a new car.

The below times are approximate and subject to change:

2 p.m. – Practice session goes live

2:50 p.m. – Qualifying (Two laps, single-car with top 10 inverted)

3:00 p.m. – FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App broadcast begins

3:13 p.m. – Green flag (160 laps)

Statistical Notes

A wide range of drivers with various experience at North Wilkesboro Speedway and in iRacing will be contending in this Saturday’s North Wilkesboro 160 in the seventh race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (3 p.m. ET on FOX – where available and subject to change, FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Below is a list of anticipated participants (listed numerically), their statistics, and career highlights. Please note, the participant list is subject to change.

Note on iRacing stats below:

The stats are cumulative lifetime stats for each driver in public oval events in stock car disciplines (ranging from top-level Cup cars to Legends) on iRacing. It doesn’t include stats from private leagues. Statistics for drivers who have starts in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series include those races run.

Entered Drivers (Listed in numerical order):





Austin Dillon – iRacing #3

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Won the 2018 Daytona 500

2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

2012 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion

2010 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

Overall iRacing Stats

6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 27th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 29th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 15th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 28th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 24th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 23rd at virtual Dover International Speedway

Kevin Harvick – iRacing #4

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford



Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2007 Daytona 500 winner

Qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 five-times in the last six seasons.

Has made 13 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff appearances, tied for second-most all-time

2001 and 2006 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

2007, 2009 and 2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion owner with wife DeLana Harvick

2001 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

1998 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 29th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 12th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 18th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Ross Chastain – iRacing #6

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

This year, he has filled in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series for three races

In 2019, he completed 19 races in the Xfinity Series and posted a win at Daytona with Kaulig Racing

In 2018, he made the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs and won his first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; driving for Chip Ganassi Racing

In 2011, he made his NASCAR national series debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Lucas Oil Raceway

Overall iRacing Stats

543 starts, 67 wins, 196 top fives and 64 poles

Finished 14th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 22nd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 16th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 13th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 29th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 17th at virtual Dover International Speedway







Dale Earnhardt Jr. – iRacing #8

Current Series/Occupation: Retired NASCAR Cup Series driver, NBC Sports Analyst



Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Made his debut as an NBC broadcaster in 2018

Retired from full-time racing at the end of 2017

Won the NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for 15 straight years (2003-2017)

Won the 1998 and 1999 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship

1999 NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver of the Year

Team owner of Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, collecting 47 wins since 2005

Overall iRacing Stats

420 starts, 194 wins, 334 top fives, 188 poles

Finished 2nd at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 6th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 22nd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 8th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 30th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 26th at virtual Dover International Speedway







Aric Almirola – iRacing #10

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford



Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Had a career best fifth place finish in the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series championship

In 2014, won first career NASCAR Cup Series race (Daytona-2) on the 30th anniversary weekend of team owner Richard Petty’s 200th career win.

Made first career NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2014, ultimately finishing 16th in the standings.

Has won at least one race in all three NASCAR national series.

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 18th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 10th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Denny Hamlin – iRacing #11

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Won the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Three-time Daytona 500 champion (2016, 2019, 2020)

2006 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

Has 38 NASCAR Cup Series career wins

Finished runner-up in the 2010 NASCAR Cup Series championship standings

Has 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series career wins

Overall iRacing Stats

169 starts, 31 wins, 76 top fives, 31 poles

Won the race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 24th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 4th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 6th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 39th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 6th at Dover International Speedway

Ty Dillon – iRacing #13

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Has made 130 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series posting one top five and five top 10s

Finished runner-up in 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings

Won the 2013 Most Popular Driver Award for the Gander Trucks

2012 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

Overall iRacing Stats

6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 19th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 16th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 25th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 15th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 23rd at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 32nd at virtual Dover International Speedway

Clint Bowyer – iRacing #14

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

In 2019, he qualified for the Playoffs on points and finished ninth in the series standings

Finished a career-best runner-up in the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship

2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series

Overall iRacing Stats

5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 16th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 11th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 11th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 30th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 33rd at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Did not compete at virtual Dover International Speedway

Brennan Poole – iRacing #15

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Made his Xfinity Series track debut in 2015 and finished 12 th

Best finish of fifth at the track in 2017 in the Xfinity Series

2020 marked his first full season in the Cup Series, making his debut at the Daytona 500

He finished runner-up at Charlotte Motor Speedway last season in the Gander Trucks, a career-best finish

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 7th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 11th at virtual Dover International Speedway



Chris Buescher – iRacing #17

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Buescher joined Roush-Fenway Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season

In 2016, he won first NASCAR Cup Series race (Pocono-2) in his rookie season; first driver since Joey Logano (2009) to accomplish the feat

One of three drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history to make the Playoffs in their rookie season, joining Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2015

Was the 2012 ARCA Menards Series champion

Overall iRacing Stats

6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 28th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 18th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 23rd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 21st at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 27th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 25th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Kyle Busch – iRacing #18

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion also won championship in 2015. One of two (Jimmie Johnson) active drivers with multiple Cup championships

Has made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs the last five consecutive seasons

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2009

In 2010, set all-time single-season record with 24 victories across NASCAR’s three national series

Currently has most all-time NASCAR national series wins with 208 (56 Cup, 96 Xfinity, 57 Gander Trucks)

Record seven-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner champion (2010, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17 and ‘19) and one driver championship (2015)

Overall iRacing Stats

6 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five and 0 poles

Finished 29th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 17th at Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 18th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 5th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 8th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 15th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Bobby Labonte – iRacing #18

Current Series/Occupation: 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee

Highlights:

Has eight starts at North Wilkesboro Speedway with a best finish of 10 th in 1996

in 1996 Labonte was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. He joins his brother, Terry, with the prestigious honor

He won the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Labonte has 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series and one Gander Trucks win

He is one of 27 drivers to have a win in all three of NASCAR’s national series

Overall iRacing Stats

81 starts, 7 wins, 31 top fives, 5 poles

Finished 18th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 13th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 13th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 14th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 31st at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 13th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. – iRacing #19

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion

Won the Xfinity Series championship in 2004 and 2005

Named Most Popular Driver in the Xfinity Series in 2004 and 2005

Got his first Cup Series win at Dover International Speedway in 2007

Overall iRacing Stats

10 starts, 5 wins, 7 top fives, 5 poles

Making eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Erik Jones – iRacing #20

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona in July of 2018

2017 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - becoming the first driver to earn the award in all three of NASCAR’s national series

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2015 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion and Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

6 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 0 poles

Finished 10th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 21st at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 31st at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 7th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 37th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 4th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Jon Wood – iRacing #21

Current Series/Occupation: Senior Vice President, Co-Owner of Wood Brothers Racing



Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Made four NASCAR Cup Series career starts in 2007 and 2008

Has made 85 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with a best finish of runner-up in 2005 at Talladega

Has two Gander Trucks wins from 2003 at Kansas Speedway and Martinsville Speedway

Overall iRacing Stats

22 starts, 3 wins, 11 top fives, 5 poles

Making eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Jeff Gordon – iRacing #24

Current Series/Occupation: 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee; FOX Sports NASCAR analyst



Highlights:

Has made eight NASCAR Cup Series starts at North Wilkesboro Speedway posting one win (1996), one pole (1995), four top fives and five top 10s

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (1995, 1997-1998, 2001)

Three-time Daytona 500 winner (1997, ’99, 2005)

Five-time Brickyard 400 winner (1994, ’98, 2001, ’04, ’14)

Third on all-time NASCAR Cup Series win list with 92

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 38th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Tyler Reddick – iRacing #31

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet





Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2018-2019), and first driver to do it with two different organizations (JR Motorsports 2018, Richard Childress Racing 2019).

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year; just third driver in series history to win the title in his rookie season joining Chase Elliott (2014) and William Byron (2017).

In 2017, captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, at Kentucky, while running a partial schedule.

In 2015, he competed full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, winning his first race and finishing runner-up in the championship standings.

Overall iRacing Stats

5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 28th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 8th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 12th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 22nd at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 25th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Corey LaJoie – iRacing #32

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 32 GoFas Racing Ford





Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

In 2019, LaJoie posted career-bests in starting position (16th, Kansas), finishing position (sixth, Daytona) and final points position (29th in points).

In 2014, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at New Hampshire Motorsports Speedway.

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 pole

Started from the pole at virtual Talladega Superspeedway in his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut and finished second

Finished 20th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Michael McDowell – iRacing #34

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford





Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Xfinity Series debut was in 2009, finishing 11th for JTG Daugherty Racing

McDowell is currently in his 13th season in the NASCAR Cup Series

Finished a career-best 26th in the 2017 and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings

Earned his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2016 at Road America

Overall iRacing Stats

105 starts, 25 wins, 46 top fives and 25 poles

Finished 23rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

Finished 12th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 10th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 34th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 5th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Ryan Preece – iRacing #37

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Finished runner-up in 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle in the NASCAR Cup Series

Won first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa in 2017

In 2013, he was the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

257 starts, 42 wins, 104 top fives and 15 poles

Finished 33rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

Finished 2nd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 6th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 19th at virtual Richmond Raceway and won the pole award

Finished 3rd at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 29th at virtual Dover International Speedway

John Hunter Nemechek – iRacing #38

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

2020 is Nemechek’s first fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series

Earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2018 at Kansas while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing

Won his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015, driving for NEMCO Motorsports

Has tallied six career Gander Trucks wins

Overall iRacing Stats

294 starts, 29 wins, 98 top fives and 37 poles

Finished 30th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

Finished 8th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 2nd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 16th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 25th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 27th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Cole Custer – iRacing #41

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Currently in his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing

In 2018, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Rick Ware Racing. He made three starts for the team posting a best finish of 25th at Las Vegas

Has made 104 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts posting nine career wins

In 2014, he became the youngest driver in NASCAR national series history to win a race at the age of 16 years, seven months, 28 days (NGROTS, New Hampshire)

In 2014, he became the youngest driver in NASCAR national series history to win a pole at the age of 16 years, four months, 22 days (NGROTS, Gateway)

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 26th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 12th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Chad Finchum – iRacing #49

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

In 2019, competed in his second full season for MBM finishing the year a career-best 26th in the standings

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles.

Finished 21st at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 22nd at virtual Dover International Speedway

Garrett Smithley – iRacing #51

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Finished a career-best 18th in the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings

Has a NASCAR national series career-best finish of fifth at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Overall iRacing Stats

1,231 starts, 146 wins, 538 top fives and 131 poles

Finished 5th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

Finished 3rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 9th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 16th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 4th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 9th at virtual Dover International Speedway

JJ Yeley – iRacing #52

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Yeley has competed for various teams throughout the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series

2003 United States Auto Club (USAC) Triple Crown (Silver Crown, sprint, midget) champion

Won 2001 USAC sprint car championship, 2002 USAC Silver Crown championship

In 1995 became youngest driver to win Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) feature

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 15th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 19th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Joey Gase – iRacing #53

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Chicagoland Speedway in 2014 for GO FAS Racing

Has over 200 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 20th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 24th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Timmy Hill – iRacing #66

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Won the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished third in the 2020 Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona, his career-best NASCAR national series finish

Owner of Hill Motorsports, fielding the No. 56 Chevrolet in the Gander Trucks

Overall iRacing Stats

1,681 starts, 674 wins, 1,208 top fives, 456 poles

Finished 3rd at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Won the race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 3rd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 2nd at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 11th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 3rd at virtual Dover International Speedway

Parker Kligerman – iRacing #77

Current Series/Occupation: NBC Sports TV Analyst and part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Has made 28 NASCAR Cup Series starts since 2012

Finished a career-best ninth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings in 2013

Finished a career-best fifth in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship points in 2012

Overall iRacing Stats

420 starts, 57 wins, 190 top fives and 11 poles

Finished 13th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 12th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 7th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 3rd at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 16th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 34th at virtual Dover International Speedway

Landon Cassill – iRacing #89

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 89 Shepherd Racing Chevrolet

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

In 2014, he scored a NASCAR Cup Series career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega

In 2010, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan

In 2008, he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year award

Overall iRacing Stats

48 starts, 4 wins, 28 top fives and 2 poles

Finished 12th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 4th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 20th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 4th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 5th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 21st at virtual Dover International Speedway

Christopher Bell – iRacing #95

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 96 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

Highlights:

Has never competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Has posted a total of 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins

Set the rookie single season Xfinity Series wins record with seven victories in 2018

2017 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion

Has a total of seven career Gander Truck wins

Overall iRacing Stats

1,032 starts, 237 wins, 557 top fives and 132 poles

Finished 27th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 34th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 12th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 24th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 13th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Finished 2nd at virtual Dover International Speedway

NASCAR PR