Stewart-Haas eSports: North Wilkesboro Invitational Advance (Harvick, Almirola, Bowyer, Custer & Briscoe)

“Martinsville is such a fun track. You really have to understand how to get around it and find your rhythm, and that all still applies in the sim world. I got to race Martinsville a few weeks ago as part of the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge and was able to come away with a win, so I feel like if I can make it through the heat races and start up front, I could have a chance to do it again. It’s really all about track position and staying up front and out of trouble. That’s really been the plan for most of these races, but it hasn’t worked out all that well. We’ll give it one more shot for HighPoint.com and Ford Performance Racing School before we hit the track for real at Darlington." • This is Briscoe’s fourth undercard race to the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. In his last outing at Dover, he finished fourth in his heat race and started 14th in the feature before finishing 14th. It is his best finish in the undercard event. • Briscoe is an iRacing regular, with most of his races coming in the Xfinity Series. TSC PR