EuroNASCAR Esports Series Round 2 at Watkins Glen: More than 70 drivers ready for another night of virtual Pure Racing!

After a thrilling first round of the EuroNASCAR Esports Series at the Brands Hatch Indy Circuit, NWES teams and drivers will make a virtual trip to the other side of the Atlantic to race at the iconic Watkins Glen International. The second points-paying round will be broadcasted live on Tuesday at 8:00 PM CEST (20:00 Paris Time) on all EuroNASCAR social media channels and on Motorsport.tv.



More than 70 racers will try to qualify for the event and be among the 60 drivers who will fight for the win and for important points in a championship battle that will affect the real life NWES Teams Championship classification. NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers and teams will face tough competition from NASCAR Truck Series Champion Brett Moffitt, MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona, simracing ace Michal Smidl and long time NWES veteran Romain Thievin.



The second round of the EuroNASCAR Esports Series will take place at virtual Watkins Glen International on the same 3,949-km layout used by the NASCAR Cup Series. It will be a dream come true for the NWES drivers to take on one of the most prestigious and challenging tracks in North America.



Ander Vilarino and Frederic Gabillon will be the only NWES drivers with previous experience at the New York track, having already competed there in the ARCA Series East in 2014.



At the Glen, the ENES will run under the consolidated format featuring three 10-minute 20-car heat races promoting 10 drivers each to the Main Event. Those left out will have one more 10-minute race to try their best and advance through the Last Chance Qualifier. Only six will transfer to the Main Event, which will be 30-minute long and award points for the EuroNASCAR Esports Series.



Last week in the Brands Hatch season opener, Guillaume Deflandre won an exciting four-way battle against Alon Day, Andre Castro and Loris Hezemans. Lasse Soerensen, who started 31st, impressed with a huge comeback to the fifth place and sits second in points thanks to the 4 bonus points awarded for the most positions gained in the Main Event. Will the Dane join the fight for first place?



2018 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion Brett Moffitt will make a special appearance on the ENES field. The Grimes, Iowa native, who boasts 11 wins and 29 top-5 finishes in Truck Series will pilot one of the FJ All Star Team cars.



Several new international stars will take the wheel of the virtual NASCAR V8 beasts: 2018 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series former WTCR driver Kris Richard will drive the #91 Camaro for Braxx Racing, EuroNASCAR DRP driver Santtu Vuoksenturja will make his debut on the #48 DF1-MSM Racing Chevrolet. Italian TCR champion Nicola Baldan will take the seat of the #2 Race Art Technology - Alex Caffi Motorsports Toyota Camry, while the #499 Las Vegas Exotics Racing Car will be piloted by 2012 NWES Vice-champion Romain Thievin.



The real life NWES tracks will once again support several guest cars in the ENES: the Circuit Ricardo Tormo together with FordZilla will field the #427 Fordzilla Mustang for MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona while Autodrom Most will send two drivers to the virtual track: simracing ace and sure favorite Michal Smidl, who will drive the #420 Toyota, together with track’s Sales Manager Jakub Krafek, who will drive the #483 car. Young kart racing driver from the BMC Hockenheim Club Philipp Bereswil will pilot the #479 Hockenheimring American Fan Fest car.



On Tuesday, May 5, the EuroNASCAR Esports Series Round 2 at Watkins Glen will be broadcasted live from 20:00 CEST / 2pm EST on the EuroNASCAR YouTube channel, Facebook page,Twitch channel and on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR