Friesen Slides to Eldora Pole

ROSSBURG, Ohio— Stewart Friesen was the fastest qualifier in the fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby from Eldora Speedway. This is his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole.

Friesen will start P1 in the first qualifying race. Friesen posted a speed of 90.000 mph at 20.000 seconds.

After moving to a backup car after practice, Chase Briscoe posted a speed of 89.383 mph. Kaz Grala was third fastest at 89.202 mph. Christopher Bell was third fastest at 89.038 mph. Noah Gragson was fifth fastest at 88.933 mph.

The No. 44 Martins Motorsports of JR Heffner withdrew after blowing up an engine during qualifying.

Here is how the heats will look:

Race 1

Stewart Friesen

Justin Shipley

John Hunter Nemechek

Jeffrey Abbey

Bobby Pierce

Grant Enfinger

Norm Benning

Race 2

Chase Briscoe

Matt Crafton

Ben Rhodes

Austin Cindric

Max Johnston

Wendell Chavous

Cody Coughlin

Race 3

Kaz Grala

Ryan Truex

Harrison Burton

Justin Haley

Ray Ceccarelli

JJ Yeley

Tommy Regan

Race 4

Christopher Bell

Caleb Holman

Johnny Sauter

Sheldon Creed

Ken Schrader

Korbin Forrister

Race 5

Noah Gragson

Rico Abreu

Chris Windom

Ty Dillon

Brandon Hightower

Mike Harmon

The qualifying races will air on Fox Sports 2 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The main event will air on Fox Business Network at 9:30 p.m ET.