Friesen Slides to Eldora Pole

ROSSBURG, Ohio— Stewart Friesen was the fastest qualifier in the fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby from Eldora Speedway. This is his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole.
Friesen will start P1 in the first qualifying race. Friesen posted a speed of 90.000 mph at 20.000 seconds.
After moving to a backup car after practice, Chase Briscoe posted a speed of 89.383 mph. Kaz Grala was third fastest at 89.202 mph. Christopher Bell was third fastest at 89.038 mph. Noah Gragson was fifth fastest at 88.933 mph.
The No. 44 Martins Motorsports of JR Heffner withdrew after blowing up an engine during qualifying.
Here is how the heats will look:
Race 1
Stewart Friesen
Justin Shipley
John Hunter Nemechek
Jeffrey Abbey
Bobby Pierce
Grant Enfinger
Norm Benning
Race 2
Chase Briscoe
Matt Crafton
Ben Rhodes
Austin Cindric
Max Johnston
Wendell Chavous
Cody Coughlin
Race 3
Kaz Grala
Ryan Truex
Harrison Burton
Justin Haley
Ray Ceccarelli
JJ Yeley
Tommy Regan
Race 4
Christopher Bell
Caleb Holman
Johnny Sauter
Sheldon Creed
Ken Schrader
Korbin Forrister
Race 5
Noah Gragson
Rico Abreu
Chris Windom
Ty Dillon
Brandon Hightower
Mike Harmon
The qualifying races will air on Fox Sports 2 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The main event will air on Fox Business Network at 9:30 p.m ET.