John Hunter Nemechek did it again this weekend at Iowa Speedway in his No. 8 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet. Nemechek, who won last weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park, went to victory lane on Friday at Iowa Speedway. The son of former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran driver Joe Nemechek led the final six laps to walk away with his fifth career Camping World Truck Series win.

“It feels really good,” said Nemechek after scoring the win. “This is unbelievable for sure. Restarting fourth there and pushing Johnny into Turn 1, I was kind of in the catbird seat.”

Nemechek started the evening from the fifth starting spot. He went on to finish seventh in stage one and ran third at the conclusion of stage two. Following a restart on lap 193, Nemechek passed Johnny Sauter for the lead with six laps remaining. He was uncatchable from there.

Sauter, who currently leads the Camping World Truck Series standings, will leave with the runner-up position. The Camping World Truck Series veteran racer and defending champion finished 1.652 seconds behind the race winner.

Running second behind Chase Briscoe at the caution on lap 187, Sauter elected to stay out for the lead while everyone else pitted. The strategy, while a questionable one, paid off as he stayed upfront in the waning laps.

Briscoe, who has fallen short of the win over the last couple of races, will leave the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway with a seventh-place finish. Briscoe started the evening in third.

Christopher Bell led the most laps of any driver throughout the M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Stores. Bell, a driver from the state of Oklahoma, went on to finish fifth in his Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

Bell now has six top five and eight top 10 finishes along with two victories through nine races.

Noah Gragson started on the pole and led the first 16 circuits. Gragson finished stage one sitting second and stage two running fifth on the leaderboard. The driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports placed sixth at the end of the race.

Johnny Sauter leads the Camping World Truck Series driver standings by 42 points over Christopher Bell. Chase Briscoe, Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes round out the top five as the series heads to Kentucky Speedway.

The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET. on FOX Sports 1 on July 6. The Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM Channel 90 will carry the live radio broadcast.