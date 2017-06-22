Scott Lagasse Jr. joins Young’s Motorsports for Iowa Speedway

Scott Lagasse Jr.’s weekend schedule at Iowa Speedway just got busier.

The St. Augustine, Fla. native has been tapped to drive the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems / Randco Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night’s M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway.

Lagasse will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start of the season and the first since Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he produced a strong seventh-place finish.

While it may be more challenging to negotiate another top-10 finish at Iowa Speedway compared to the fundamentals of restrictor plate racing at Daytona, Lagasse is still up for the challenge and sees Young’s Motorsports as a viable outfit to contend for his fifth career top-10 run. Lagasse’s only other visit to Iowa Speedway was in 2009 in the XFINITY Series where he finished ninth.

“I’m really appreciative of the opportunity to drive for Young’s Motorsports this weekend,” said Lagasse. “I had the chance to drive for Tyler and his team last year at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Without question, there isn’t a harder working bunch in the garage. I’m looking forward to Friday night.”

Like Daytona, Lagasse will pull double-duty this weekend. On Saturday, he’ll pilot the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro and compete in the American Ethanol E15 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race, his third start of the year.

Juggling two teams, two different vehicles and two different crews may seem like a challenge, but Lagasse said working with two strong outlets loaded with talented and qualified personnel makes his job easier behind the wheel, especially at Young’s Motorsports where Chad Kendrick will call his second race for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

“Chad has a lot of experience and I think his input can only make our weekend stronger at Iowa,” said Lagasse. “It’s important for us to go out there in the truck and finish all the laps. Staying in the seat as much as possible this weekend will hopefully be beneficial with solid finishes on Friday and Saturday night.”

Tyler Young, Young’s Motorsports general manager and the team’s regular driver says he’s thankful for the chance to work with Lagasse again.

“We’re looking forward to Iowa,” Young added. “We’ve been working on the truck for a few weeks. Scott is an accomplished racer who brings a lot to the table as far as feedback and ideas. We’re eager to improve on our Homestead showing and hope maybe this will open the door for more opportunities later this year.”

Over six years of competition, Lagasse has 26 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit. From his debut at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway in 2006 driving for Bobby Hamilton Racing (BHR) to Daytona this year for GMS Racing, he has posted one top-five and four top-10s, including a career-best third driving for NTS Motorsports in 2015.

Young Motorsports PR