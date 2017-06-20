Chase Briscoe will start on the pole for the second time of his career at Gateway Motorsports Park on Saturday. Briscoe posted a time and speed of 32.888 seconds, 136.828 mph. in the final round of knockout qualifying.

“We had a really good truck all day long. We kinda struggled in that first practice. That lap right there, it didn’t feel extremely great, but obviously it was good enough,” Briscoe told SpeedwayDigest.com. “We just have really great speed in our trucks right now. That’s obviously the difference.”

The young driver enters the evening with three top five and three top 10 finishes through seven races. Last time out at Texas, Briscoe finished in the runner-up spot behind race winner Christopher Bell after leading seven of the 167 laps.

John Hunter Nemechek will start second behind the pole sitter. Nemechek, son of former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran racer Joe Nemechek, posted a 32.908, 136.745 mph. in the final round.

The young rising star in the Camping World Truck Series was 0.020 seconds shy of the top starting spot.

Rounding out the three starters on Saturday will be Christopher Bell in the No. 4 JBL Toyota. Bell posted a 32.917, 136.707 mph. in the final round of qualifying and was 0.029 seconds away from the pole.

The young racer will go for his third win of the year at the 1.25-mile Gateway Motorsports Park in East St. Louis. Bell took home the checkered flag in the Drivin’ for Linemen 200 one year ago.

Series points leader Johnny Sauter will start ninth in the Drivin’ for Linemen 200. Sauter enters the evening leading the series standings by 40 points over Christopher Bell. Matt Crafton, Chase Briscoe & Ben Rhodes round out the top five in points.

There were no DNQ’s as 30 entries appeared on the weekend entry list.

There were no on-track incidents throughout the three rounds of knockout qualifying.