|2023 NASCAR XFINITY Series Stage Lengths
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|30
|60
|120
|Auto Club Speedway
|35
|70
|150
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Phoenix Raceway
|45
|90
|200
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|163
|Circuit of the Americas
|14
|30
|46
|Richmond Raceway
|75
|150
|250
|Martinsville Speedway
|60
|120
|250
|Talladega Superspeedway
|25
|50
|113
|Dover International Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|147
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Portland International Raceway
|25
|50
|75
|Sonoma Raceway
|20
|45
|70
|Nashville Superspeedway
|45
|90
|188
|Chicago Street Race
|15
|30
|55
|Atlanta Motor Speedway II
|40
|80
|163
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Pocono Raceway
|20
|40
|90
|Road America
|15
|30
|45
|Michigan International Speedway
|30
|60
|125
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Road Course
|20
|40
|62
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|82
|Daytona International Speedway II
|30
|60
|100
|Darlington Raceway II
|45
|90
|147
|Kansas Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|300
|Texas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Charlotte Motor Speedway - Road Course
|20
|40
|67
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway II
|45
|90
|201
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Martinsville Speedway II
|60
|120
|250
|Phoenix Raceway II
|45
|90
|200
|Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 8.5.8.2 Official Completion.
Speedway Digest Staff
