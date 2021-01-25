2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stage Lengths Featured

Xfinity Series Schedule
Monday, Jan 25 15
2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stage Lengths
2021 NASCAR XFINITY Series
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Daytona International Speedway 30 60 120
Daytona International Speedway- Road Course 15 30 52
Homestead-Miami Speedway 40 80 167
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Phoenix Raceway 45 90 200
Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 163
Martinsville Speedway 60 120 250
Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 113
Darlington Raceway 45 90 147
Dover International Speedway 45 90 200
Circuit of the Americas TBA TBA TBA
Charlotte Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 25 50 75
Texas Motor Speedway 40 80 167
Nashville 45 95 188
Pocono Raceway 20 40 90
Road America 14 29 45
Atlanta Motor Speedway II 40 80 163
New Hampshire Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Watkins Glen International 20 40 82
Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Road Course 20 40 62
Michigan International Speedway 30 60 125
Daytona International Speedway II 30 60 100
Darlington Raceway II 45 90 147
Richmond Raceway 75 150 250
Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300
Las Vegas Motor Speedway II 45 90 200
Talladega Superspeedway II 25 50 113
Charlotte Motor Speedway - Road Course 20 40 67
Texas Motor Speedway II 45 90 200
Kansas Speedway 45 90 200
Martinsville Speedway 60 120 250
Phoenix Raceway II 45 90 200
Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top