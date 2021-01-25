2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stage Lengths

|2021 NASCAR XFINITY Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|30
|60
|120
|Daytona International Speedway- Road Course
|15
|30
|52
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Phoenix Raceway
|45
|90
|200
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|163
|Martinsville Speedway
|60
|120
|250
|Talladega Superspeedway
|25
|50
|113
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|147
|Dover International Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Circuit of the Americas
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|25
|50
|75
|Texas Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Nashville
|45
|95
|188
|Pocono Raceway
|20
|40
|90
|Road America
|14
|29
|45
|Atlanta Motor Speedway II
|40
|80
|163
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|82
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Road Course
|20
|40
|62
|Michigan International Speedway
|30
|60
|125
|Daytona International Speedway II
|30
|60
|100
|Darlington Raceway II
|45
|90
|147
|Richmond Raceway
|75
|150
|250
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|300
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway II
|45
|90
|200
|Talladega Superspeedway II
|25
|50
|113
|Charlotte Motor Speedway - Road Course
|20
|40
|67
|Texas Motor Speedway II
|45
|90
|200
|Kansas Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Martinsville Speedway
|60
|120
|250
|Phoenix Raceway II
|45
|90
|200
|Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.