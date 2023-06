Chicago Street Course Weekend Schedule

2023 CHICAGO STREET RACE

OFFICIAL EVENT SCHEDULE

REVISED as of June 19, 10:50 PM

NCS, NXS

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

7:30 AM 7:30 PM EVENT OPERATIONS SET UP

12:00 PM 5:00 PM NASCAR CREDENTIALING HOURS (CHICAGO ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION | TANK ROOM)

3:30 PM NXS DRIVER / CREW CHIEF MEETING (VIRTUAL)

4:30 PM NCS DRIVER / CREW CHIEF MEETING (VIRTUAL)

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

7:30 AM 7:30 PM EVENT OPERATIONS SET UP

7:30 AM 10:30 AM NXS HAULERS ENTER (EQUIPMENT UNLOADING)

10:00 AM 11:30 AM DRIVER/TEAM TRACK WALK (NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES AUTHORIZED) TRACK COLD

10:30 AM 7:00 PM NASCAR CREDENTIALING HOURS (CHICAGO ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION | TANK ROOM)

10:30 AM 12:30 PM NCS HAULERS ENTER (EQUIPMENT UNLOADING)

11:00 AM 12:30 PM NXS TEAM ACCESS FOR EQUIPMENT SET UP PERMITTED (GARAGE AREA)

12:00 PM 7:30 PM BROADCAST BROADCAST SET UP TRACK COLD

12:30 PM 5:30 PM NXS GARAGE HOURS

12:30 PM 5:30 PM NXS TECHNICAL INSPECTIONS

3:30 PM 8:30 PM NCS GARAGE HOURS

3:30 PM 8:30 PM NCS TECHNICAL INSPECTIONS

6:00 PM 7:00 PM BROADCAST TELEVISION EXHIBITION (CONTENT CAPTURE) TRACK COLD

7:30 PM 8:00 PM BROADCAST BROADCAST CALIBRATION TRACK HOT

7:30 PM 8:00 PM PACE VEHICLE CALIBRATION (COMPETITION) (PIT ROAD) TRACK HOT

SATURDAY, JULY 1

4:30 AM 5:30 AM BROADCAST BROADCAST SET UP TRACK COLD

7:00 AM 7:00 PM NASCAR CREDENTIALING HOURS (CHICAGO ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION | TANK ROOM)

MINOR RESTRICTIONS ENFORCED 30 MINUTES PRIOR TO HOT TRACK STATUS

7:00 AM 8:00 AM DRIVER/TEAM TRACK WALK (NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES AUTHORIZED) TRACK COLD

7:30 AM 9:00 PM NXS GARAGE HOURS

8:00 AM 8:30 AM BROADCAST TELEVISION EXHIBITION RUNS TRACK HOT

8:30 AM 9:30 AM TRACK OPS TRACK TOURS TRACK COLD

8:30 AM TRACK OPS TRACK SERVICES MEETING (9TH STREET YARD COMPOUND)

9:00 AM 10:00 AM PIT ROAD EQUIPMENT TRANSITION IN PROGRESS

9:30 AM 10:00 AM TRACK OPS TRACK PREPARATION (SLOW MOVING VEHICLES ONLY)

9:30 AM 3:30 PM NCS GARAGE HOURS

10:00 AM 10:50 AM NXS PRACTICE (ALL ENTRIES) TRACK HOT

11:00 AM 12:00 PM NXS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND) (GROUP A & B / MULTI-VEHICLE, TWO ROUNDS) TRACK HOT

12:00 PM 12:30 PM TRACK OPS CONCERT (LAKEFRONT GREEN)

12:00 PM 12:30 PM PIT ROAD EQUIPMENT TRANSITION IN PROGRESS

12:30 PM 1:20 PM NCS PRACTICE (ALL ENTRIES) TRACK HOT

1:30 PM 2:30 PM NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND) (GROUP A & B / MULTI-VEHICLE, TWO ROUNDS) TRACK HOT

2:00 PM TRACK OPS TRACK SERVICES MEETING (PIT ROAD COVERAGE)

2:30 PM 3:30 PM TRACK OPS CONCERT (LAKEFRONT GREEN)

2:30 PM 3:30 PM PIT ROAD EQUIPMENT TRANSITION IN PROGRESS

3:00 PM NXS GRID ACCESS OPEN TO PROPERLY CREDENTIALED GUESTS (UNTIL END OF ANTHEM) (PIT ROAD)

3:30 PM NXS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

4:00 PM NXS RACE (STAGES 15/30/55 LAPS = 121 MILES) TRACK HOT

6:00 PM Approx NXS HAULERS ENTER PIT ROAD

6:30 PM 8:00 PM TRACK OPS TRACK TOURS TRACK COLD

6:30 PM 7:30 PM NCS REQUIRED DRIVER ENGAGEMENT (CONCERT STAGE IN LAKEFRONT GREEN)

7:00 PM 9:30 PM TRACK OPS POST-RACE CONCERT (LAKEFRONT GREEN)

7:30 PM 9:00 PM NXS HAULERS EXIT

SUNDAY, JULY 2

7:00 AM 8:30 AM TRACK OPS TRACK PREPARATION (SLOW MOVING VEHICLES ONLY)

8:30 AM 9:15 AM BROADCAST BROADCAST SET UP TRACK COLD

9:30 AM 10:30 AM NASCAR VIP TRACK LAPS TRACK HOT

10:30 AM 11:30 AM TRACK OPS TRACK TOURS TRACK COLD

11:00 AM 4:30 PM NASCAR CREDENTIALING HOURS (CHICAGO ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION | TANK ROOM)

MINOR RESTRICTIONS ENFORCED 30 MINUTES PRIOR TO HOT TRACK STATUS

11:30 AM 12:30 PM NCS TEAM ACCESS TO HAULERS PERMITTED

11:30 AM 2:30 PM NCS PIT ROAD EQUIPMENT TRANSITION IN PROGRESS

12:00 PM 1:00 PM TRACK OPS CONCERT (LAKEFRONT GREEN)

12:30 PM 11:00 PM NCS GARAGE HOURS

1:30 PM 3:00 PM TRACK OPS CONCERT (LAKEFRONT GREEN)

2:30 PM TRACK OPS TRACK SERVICES MEETING (9TH STREET YARD COMPOUND)

3:00 PM NCS GRID ACCESS OPEN TO PROPERLY CREDENTIALED GUESTS (UNTIL END OF ANTHEM) (PIT ROAD)

3:35 PM NCS THE DRIVERS MEETING (STOCK EXCHANGE ROOM, ART INSTITUTE)

3:45 PM 4:00 PM NCS RED CARPET WALK (ALL DRIVERS)

3:55 PM NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

4:30 PM NCS RACE (STAGES 20/45/100 LAPS = 220 MILES) TRACK HOT

8:00 PM Approx TRACK OPS FAN TRACK ACCESS (FRONTSTRETCH) & VICTORY LANE CELEBRATION TRACK COLD

9:30 PM Approx NCS HAULERS EXIT