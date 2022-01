Rolex 24 Weekend Schedule at Daytona International Speedway

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (WeatherTech Championship) (DPi/LMP2/LMP3/GTD PRO/GTD)

IMSA MICHELIN PILOT CHALLENGE (MICHELIN CHALLENGE)

IMSA PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE (PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE)

Monday, January 17, 2022

8:00 am IMSA Transporters Park and Set Up in Paddock

7:00 am - 5:00 pm T&S set up and cabling access - Tower and Pit Lane

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

7:00 am - 5:00 pm T&S set up and cabling access on-track

8:00 am IMSA Transporters Set Up in Paddock and Tech Line Set Up

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

7:00 am - 5:00 pm T&S set up and cabling access on-track

8:00 am - 5:00 pm IMSA Transporters Set Up in Paddock and Tech Line Set Up

7:00 am - 9:00 am Fuel and Tire Company ONLY

(All other Support Suppliers will load-in with WeatherTech Championship Transporters)

4:00 pm Garages Open

4:00 pm WeatherTech Championship Transporter Load-In (per IMSA Logistics) Park Only, No Opening

6:30 pm Garages Close

Registration Hours

Wed., 1/19 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thu., 1/20 6:30 am - 5:30 pm

Fri., 1/21 7:00 am - 5:30 pm

Sat., 1/22 7:30 am - 7:00 pm

Sun., 1/23 8:00 am - 2:30 pm

IMSA Registration Location:

220 Daytona Blvd. Suite 220 (next to

Guitar Center, see map in SR)

Briefings: IMSA WeatherTech

SportsCar Championship

Drivers & Team Managers

Link to online briefing to be provided.

Team Manager Briefing

Thu., 1/20 3:00 pm

Driver & Team Manager Briefing

Sun., 1/23 8:30 am

Track Meeting Room

Briefings: IMSA Michelin Pilot

Challenge

Drivers & Team Managers

Link to online briefing to be provided.

Driver & Team Manager Briefing

Thu., 1/20 2:00 pm

Track Meeting Room

Infield Care Center Hours

Thu., 1/20 6:45 am - 7:30 pm

Fri., 1/21 6:45 am - 8:00 pm

Sat., 1/22 6:45 am - 10:00 pm

Sun., 1/23 6:45 am - 9:30 pm

Outside of these hours call 911

Inspection: IMSA WeatherTech

SportsCar Championship

Safety Inspection:

Thu., 1/20 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Technical Inspection Hours:

Thu. 1/20 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Fri., 1/21 8:00 am - 11:30 am

Fri., 1/21 12:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Sat., 1/22 8:00 am - 12:30 pm

Sat., 1/22 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Sun., 1/23 7:30 am - 12:30 pm

Inspection: IMSA Michelin Pilot

Challenge

Safety Inspection (By Appointment):

Thu., 1/20 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm

IMSA Pilot Challenge Series Tech Garage

Technical Inspection Hours:

Thu., 1/20 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Fri., 1/21 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fri., 1/21 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sat., 1/22 7:30 am - 11:30 am

Sat., 1/22 12:15 pm - 2:45 pm

Sun., 1/23 8:00 am - 10:00 am

Inspection: IMSA Prototype

Challenge

Safety/Tech. Inspection (By Appt.):

Thu., 1/20 4:00 pm - 7:15 pm

Technical Inspection Hours:

Fri., 1/21 7:15 am - 11:30 am

Fri., 1/21 12:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Sat., 1/22 7:30 am - 11:00 am

Briefings: IMSA Prototype

Challenge

Drivers & Team Managers

Link to online briefing to be provided.

Team Manager Briefing

Thu., 1/20 2:00 pm

Driver & Team Manager Briefing

Sat., 1/22 9:45 am

Track Meeting Room



Thursday, January 20, 2022

7:00 am Yellow Garages Open

7:00 am WeatherTech Championship - Open Transporters - Pit lane equipment set up may commence

7:00 am Support Suppliers load-in

8:00 am - 9:30 am On-Track Media Session Activities (IMSA)

8:30 am - 12:00 pm WeatherTech Championship Safety Inspection (first come, first served, IMSA Inspection area)

9:00 AM MICHELIN CHALLENGE COMPETITOR TRANSPORTER LOAD-IN (per IMSA Logistics). TEAMS MUST NOT OPEN/UNLOAD

TRANSPORTERS UNTIL NOTIFIED BY IMSA OFFICIALS, NO PIT EQUIPMENT SET UP UNTIL 4:30 PM.

BLUE GARAGES WILL NOT OPEN FOR TEAMS UNTIL ALL TRANSPORTERS ARE PARKED

10:00 am - 1:30 pm T&S set up and cabling access on-track

10:00 am - 7:00 pm Media Day / Photos for Drivers in Firesuits with Helmets - Location TBA (by appointment)

11:00 am - 12:00 pm Support Suppliers load-in

12:30 pm - 3:00 pm MICHELIN CHALLENGE PRE-EVENT SAFETY INSPECTION

1:00 pm PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE COMPETITOR LOAD-IN, UNLOAD ONLY AFTER ALL MICHELIN CHALLENGE TRANSPORTERS PARKED, NO PIT

EQUIPMENT SET UP UNTIL 4:30 PM

2:00 pm - 4:00 pm On-Track Media Session Activities (Appointment Required)

2:00 pm MICHELIN CHALLENGE DRIVER AND TEAM MANAGER BRIEFING - TRACK MEETING ROOM

3:00 pm WeatherTech Championship Team Manager Briefing - Track Meeting Room

4:30 pm PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE & MICHELIN CHALLENGE - PIT LANE EQUIPMENT SET UP

4:30 pm - 5:10 pm On-Track Media Session Activities (Appointment Required)

5:15 pm - 7:15 pm TRACK WALK - Limited Access, Walk Only - Pit Lane/Infield to Turn 6, Trams on Oval

5:15 pm - 7:15 pm On-Track Static Photos, IMSA Media (Appointment Required)

7:30 pm Garages Close

Friday, January 21, 2022

6:00 am - 7:15 am IMSA T&S Transponder Checks / TV cabling / Track Inspection / Signage

7:00 am Garages Open

7:30 am - 8:30 am On-Track Media Session Activities (Appointment Required)

8:45 am - 9:30 am PRACTICE #1 - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

9:45 am - 11:00 am SESSION #1 - MICHELIN CHALLENGE (ALL CLASSES, EVERY SESSION)

11:15 am - 12:30 pm Session #1 - WeatherTech Championship (All Classes - Any Drivers - see SR)

12:30 pm - 1:45 pm Lunch

12:35 pm - 1:40 pm On-Track Media Session Activities (Appointment Required)

1:45 pm - 2:30 pm PRACTICE #2 - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

2:45 pm - 4:00 pm SESSION #2 - MICHELIN CHALLENGE

4:15 pm - 6:00 pm Session #2 - WeatherTech Championship (Restricted As Below - Any Drivers - see SR)

4:15 pm - 5:45 pm Session #2 - WeatherTech Championship (GTD/LMP3/LMP2)

4:30 pm - 6:00 pm Session #2 - WeatherTech Championship (GTD PRO/DPi)

6:15 pm - 6:30 pm QUALIFYING - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

6:35 pm - 7:30 pm On-Track Media Session Activities (track lighting on) (Appointment Required)

8:00 pm Garages Close

Saturday, January 22, 2022

5:45 am - 7:15 am IMSA T&S Transponder Checks / TV cabling / Track Inspection / Signage

7:00 am Garages Open

7:30 am - 8:30 am Scout Days Start/Finish Line Walk

8:45 am - 9:45 am SESSION #3 - MICHELIN CHALLENGE

10:00 am - 11:00 am Session #3 - WeatherTech Championship (All Classes - Any Drivers - see SR)

10:15 am - 11:00 am PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE - DRIVER AUTOGRAPH SESSION - FPL SOLAR PATIO

11:00 am FALSE GRID CLOSED - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

11:00 am - 11:45 am Lunch

11:05 am - 11:40 am T&S and TV cabling access to track

11:05 am - 12:05 pm PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE - FUEL RIG INSPECTION (PIT BOX - MANDATORY)

11:15 am - 12:00 pm PRE-RACE - OPEN GRID/FAN WALK - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

12:00 pm - 12:05 pm FORMATION LAP - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

12:05 pm - 3:05 pm RACE - IMSA PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE AT DAYTONA - 3 HOURS

3:25 pm - 3:40 pm Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship (GTD - Silver/Bronze only - see SR/GTD PRO - Any Driver - see SR)

3:50 pm - 4:05 pm Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship (LMP3 - Silver <30/Bronze only - see SR)

4:15 pm - 4:30 pm Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship (LMP2 - Bronze only/DPi - Any Driver - see SR)

4:50 pm - 5:50 pm SESSION #4 - MICHELIN CHALLENGE

5:30 pm IPC Transporters may load-out (Transporters must not move prior to 5:30 pm)

5:50 pm - 7:00 pm Dinner

5:55 pm - 6:55 pm On-Track Media Session Activities (track lighting on) (Appointment Required)

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Session #4 - WeatherTech Championship (All Classes - Any Drivers - see SR)

10:00 pm Garages Close

Sunday, January 23, 2022

7:00 am - 8:15 am IMSA T&S Transponder Checks / TV cabling / Track Inspection / Signage

7:00 am Garages Open

8:30 am - 9:45 am On-Track Media Session Activities (Appointment Required)

8:30 am WeatherTech Championship Driver & Team Manager Briefing - Track Meeting Room

10:00 am - 10:20 am Warm Up - WeatherTech Championship (All Classes - Two (2) Drivers - see SR)

10:00 am IMPC Inspection closed

10:35 am - 11:50 am SESSION #5 - MICHELIN CHALLENGE

12:00 pm - 1:00 pm Fuel Rig Inspection - WeatherTech Championship

12:05 pm - 1:20 pm Lunch

1:20 pm - 1:55 pm WeatherTech Championship - Pre-Race

1:55 pm - 2:05 pm WeatherTech Championship - Formation Laps

2:05 pm - 3:45 pm R24H Qualifying Race for the WeatherTech Championship (All Classes - Two (2) Drivers - see SR) - 100 Minutes

3:45 pm - 4:15 pm Post-Race

4:30 pm Approved Transporters may load-out (Transporters must not move between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm)

7:00 pm Garages Close