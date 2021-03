Knoxville Raceway Weekend Schedule

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY 2021

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

EVENT SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 6

7:30 AM 7:30 PM EVENT OPERATIONS SET-UP (SCREENING IN PROGRESS)

Wednesday, July 7

7:30 AM 7:30 PM EVENT OPERATIONS SET-UP (SCREENING IN PROGRESS)

1:00 PM 1:30 PM SAFETY & COMMUNICATIONS MEETING

3:00 PM 5:00 PM BROADCASTING SET-UP

4:30 PM NCWTS DRIVER / CREW CHIEF MEETING (VIRTUAL)

Thursday, July 8

*INFIELD ACCESS LIMITED - APPROVED PERSONNEL ONLY*

1:15 PM 8:00 PM OPERATIONS ACCESS SCREENING IN PROGRESS

1:30 PM 3:30 PM NCWTS HAULERS ENTER (SCREENING & EQUIPMENT UNLOAD)

3:30 PM 8:00 PM NCWTS TEAM ACCESS SCREENING IN PROGRESS

3:30 PM 9:30 PM NCWTS GARAGE OPEN

4:00 PM NCWTS ROOKIE MEETING (VIRTUAL)

4:30 PM TRACK PREP (KNOXVILLE RACEWAY)

5:00 PM NCWTS RANDOM DRAWING (QUALIFYING RACE ASSIGNMENT) (VIRTUAL)

5:30 PM TRACK SERVICES MEETING (VIRTUAL)

6:05 PM 7:25 PM NCWTS PRACTICE

Friday, July 9

*INFIELD ACCESS LIMITED - APPROVED PERSONNEL ONLY*

11:30 AM 7:00 PM OPERATIONS ACCESS SCREENING IN PROGRESS

1:00 PM NCWTS GARAGE OPEN

1:00 PM 7:00 PM NCWTS TEAM ACCESS SCREENING IN PROGRESS

4:30 PM 6:00 PM TRACK PREP (KNOXVILLE RACEWAY)

5:30 PM TRACK SERVICES MEETING (VIRTUAL)

6:00 PM (7:00 PM) NCWTS 1ST QUALIFYING RACE (15 LAPS)

6:15 PM (7:15 PM) NCWTS 2ND QUALIFYING RACE (15 LAPS)

6:30 PM (7:30 PM) NCWTS 3RD QUALIFYING RACE (15 LAPS)

6:45 PM (7:45 PM) NCWTS 4TH QUALIFYING RACE (15 LAPS)

7:00 PM 7:30 PM TRACK PREP (KNOXVILLE RACEWAY)

7:35 PM NCWTS DRIVERS REPORT TO VEHICLES (GRID LOCATION)

7:40 PM NCWTS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS (DRIVERS STANDING BY TRUCKS)

8:00 PM (9:00 PM) NCWTS RACE (STAGES 40/90/150 LAPS = 75 MILES)

11:30 PM Approx NCWTS HAULERS EXIT

