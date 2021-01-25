2021 NASCAR Truck Series Stage Lengths

|2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|20
|40
|100
|Daytona International Speedway- Road Course
|12
|25
|44
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|134
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|130
|Bristol Motor Speedway- Dirt
|40
|90
|150
|Richmond Raceway
|70
|140
|250
|Kansas Speedway
|30
|60
|134
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|147
|Circuit of the Americas
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|134
|Texas Motor Speedway
|35
|70
|147
|Nashville
|45
|95
|150
|Pocono Raceway
|15
|30
|60
|Knoxville Speedway
|40
|90
|150
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|45
|72
|Gateway Motorsports Park
|55
|110
|160
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|20
|40
|64
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|55
|110
|200
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway II
|30
|60
|134
|Talladega Superspeedway
|20
|40
|94
|Martinsville Speedway
|50
|100
|200
|Phoenix Raceway II
|45
|90
|150
|Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.