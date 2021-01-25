2021 NASCAR Truck Series Stage Lengths Featured

NASCAR Truck Series Schedule
Monday, Jan 25 12
2021 NASCAR Truck Series Stage Lengths
2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Daytona International Speedway 20 40 100
Daytona International Speedway- Road Course 12 25 44
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 30 60 134
Atlanta Motor Speedway 30 60 130
Bristol Motor Speedway- Dirt 40 90 150
Richmond Raceway 70 140 250
Kansas Speedway 30 60 134
Darlington Raceway 45 90 147
Circuit of the Americas TBD TBD TBD
Charlotte Motor Speedway 30 60 134
Texas Motor Speedway 35 70 147
Nashville 45 95 150
Pocono Raceway 15 30 60
Knoxville Speedway 40 90 150
Watkins Glen International 20 45 72
Gateway Motorsports Park 55 110 160
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 20 40 64
Bristol Motor Speedway 55 110 200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway II 30 60 134
Talladega Superspeedway 20 40 94
Martinsville Speedway 50 100 200
Phoenix Raceway II 45 90 150
Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« 2021 Camping World Truck Series schedule
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top