|2023 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Clash at the Coliseum
|4- 25 lap Heat races. 2- 50 lap Last Chance races. 150 lap feature with a break at lap 75
|Daytona International Speedway
|65
|130
|200
|Auto Club Speedway
|65
|130
|200
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|80
|165
|267
|Phoenix Raceway
|60
|185
|312
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|60
|160
|260
|Circuit of the Americas
|15
|30
|68
|Richmond Raceway
|70
|230
|400
|Bristol Motor Speedway- Dirt
|75
|150
|250
|Martinsville Speedway
|80
|180
|400
|Talladega Superspeedway
|60
|120
|188
|Dover International Speedway
|120
|250
|400
|Kansas Speedway
|80
|165
|267
|Darlington Raceway
|90
|185
|293
|North Wilkesboro Speedway
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Stage 1- 100, Stage 2- 200, Stage 3- 300, Final Stage 400
|WWTR at Gateway
|45
|140
|240
|Sonoma Raceway
|25
|55
|110
|Nashville Superspeedway
|90
|185
|300
|Chicago Street Race
|20
|45
|100
|Atlanta Motor Speedway II
|60
|160
|260
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|70
|185
|301
|Pocono Raceway
|30
|95
|160
|Richmond Raceway II
|70
|230
|400
|Michigan International Speedway
|45
|120
|200
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway- Road Course
|15
|35
|82
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|90
|Daytona International Speedway II
|35
|95
|160
|Darlington Raceway II
|115
|230
|367
|Kansas Speedway II
|80
|165
|267
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|125
|250
|500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Talladega Superspeedway II
|60
|120
|188
|Charlotte Motor Speedway- Road Course
|25
|50
|109
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway II
|80
|165
|267
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|80
|165
|267
|Martinsville Speedway II
|130
|260
|500
|Phoenix Raceway II
|60
|185
|312
|Note: the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 8.5.8.2, Official Completion/Final Stage.