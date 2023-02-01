Wednesday, Feb 01

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
Wednesday, Feb 01 14
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Clash at the Coliseum 4- 25 lap Heat races. 2- 50 lap Last Chance races.  150 lap feature with a break at lap 75
Daytona International Speedway 65 130 200
Auto Club Speedway 65 130 200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 165 267
Phoenix Raceway 60 185 312
Atlanta Motor Speedway 60 160 260
Circuit of the Americas 15 30 68
Richmond Raceway 70 230 400
Bristol Motor Speedway- Dirt 75 150 250
Martinsville Speedway 80 180 400
Talladega Superspeedway 60 120 188
Dover International Speedway 120 250 400
Kansas Speedway 80 165 267
Darlington Raceway 90 185 293
North Wilkesboro Speedway  
Charlotte Motor Speedway Stage 1- 100, Stage 2- 200, Stage 3- 300, Final Stage 400
WWTR at Gateway 45 140 240
Sonoma Raceway 25 55 110
Nashville Superspeedway 90 185 300
Chicago Street Race 20 45 100
Atlanta Motor Speedway II 60 160 260
New Hampshire Motor Speedway 70 185 301
Pocono Raceway 30 95 160
Richmond Raceway II 70 230 400
Michigan International Speedway 45 120 200
Indianapolis Motor Speedway- Road Course 15 35 82
Watkins Glen International 20 40 90
Daytona International Speedway II 35 95 160
Darlington Raceway II 115 230 367
Kansas Speedway II 80 165 267
Bristol Motor Speedway 125 250 500
Texas Motor Speedway 80 160 267
Talladega Superspeedway II 60 120 188
Charlotte Motor Speedway- Road Course 25 50 109
Las Vegas Motor Speedway II 80 165 267
Homestead-Miami Speedway 80 165 267
Martinsville Speedway II 130 260 500
Phoenix Raceway II 60 185 312
Note: the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 8.5.8.2, Official Completion/Final Stage.  

 

Speedway Digest Staff

