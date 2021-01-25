2021 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths Featured

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths
2021 NASCAR Cup Series
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Daytona International Speedway 65 130 200
Daytona International Speedway- Road Course 16 34 70
Homestead-Miami Speedway 80 160 267
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 160 267
Phoenix Raceway 75 190 312
Atlanta Motor Speedway 105 210 325
Bristol Motor Speedway- Dirt 75 150 250
Martinsville Speedway 130 260 500
Richmond Raceway 80 235 400
Talladega Superspeedway 60 120 188
Kansas Speedway 80 160 267
Darlington Raceway 90 185 293
Dover International Speedway 120 240 400
Circuit of the Americas TBD TBD TBD
Charlotte Motor Speedway Stage 1 - 100, Stage 2 - 200, Stage 3 - 300, Final Stage - 400
Sonoma Raceway 20 40 90
Texas Motor Speedway- All Star TBD TBD TBD
Nashville 90 185 300
Pocono Raceway 25 77 130
Pocono Raceway II 30 85 140
Road America 14 29 62
Atlanta Motor Speedway II 80 160 260
New Hampshire Motor Speedway 75 185 301
Watkins Glen International 20 40 90
Indianapolis Motor Speedway- Road Course 15 35 82
Michigan International Speedway 60 120 200
Daytona International Speedway II 50 100 160
Darlington Raceway II 115 230 367
Richmond Raceway II 80 235 400
Bristol Motor Speedway 125 250 500
Las Vegas Motor Speedway II 80 160 267
Talladega Superspeedway II 60 120 188
Charlotte Motor Speedway- Road Course 25 50 109
Texas Motor Speedway 105 210 334
Kansas Speedway II 80 160 267
Martinsville Speedway II 130 260 500
Phoenix Raceway II 75 190 312
Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.  

 

