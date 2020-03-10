SiriusXM Expands Coverage for 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

SiriusXM, the Official Satellite Radio Partner of INDYCAR, the sanctioning body for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES®, is expanding its coverage for the 2020 season. In addition to delivering live turn-by-turn broadcasts of every race all season long, SiriusXM will debut a new weekly show featuring current and former INDYCAR drivers.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, run through the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday (3:30 pm ET). SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of this race and every one of the 17 events on the INDYCAR calendar, from the green flag through the finish, including the world-famous Indianapolis 500 on May 24. SiriusXM listeners will also get coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying sessions the day before each race.

SiriusXM’s INDYCAR race coverage will be available to subscribers nationwide on the SiriusXM radios in their vehicles (Sirius channel 211, XM channel 205), and outside the car on the SiriusXM app for connected devices and speakers. For a schedule of races go to: SiriusXM.com/IndySeries.

In addition to airing live coverage of every race, SiriusXM will debut a new show dedicated to INDYCAR that will air weekly throughout the season. Brick by Brick will debut on March 11 and air every Wednesday (6:00-7:00 pm ET) on SiriusXM’s exclusive Dan Patrick Radio channel (SiriusXM channel 211). The show will be hosted by former INDYCAR driver A.J. Allmendinger and veteran motorsports broadcaster Jack Arute.

On the season premiere, Allmendinger and Arute will be joined by two-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden and other drivers to preview the season opener.

The next evening, March 12, Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner and 2004 series champion, will host a special edition of Brick by Brick alongside Arute live (7:00-9:00 pm ET) from St. Petersburg. Kanaan, who has announced that this season will be his last as a primary driver, will be a host on Brick by Brick multiple times this season.

In addition to NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, SiriusXM will also air Indy Lights races throughout the course of the season. Indy Lights is the final step in the Road to Indy driver development series, which features some of the world’s best young open-wheel drivers and has produced many of the stars in INDYCAR today.

